How Paris Jackson celebrated her late dad Michael's birthday

Yesterday would have been Michael Jackson's 66th birthday. The singer passed away on June 25, 2009, and left a legacy with his music and three children: Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, and Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II, who now goes by Bigi.

All his kids have fans, but Paris has been the child to follow in his footsteps and is a singer, model, and actress. The 26-year-old has always been supportive of her father, and on his birthday, she shared a sweet tribute to him on Instagram, reposting a family photo on her story.

Paris hits the town

While birthdays and anniversaries can be hard for people who have lost their parents, Paris made sure to enjoy some me time. She was spotted in style checking out a thrift store.

Paris perfected her Boho style in Daisy Dukes, a vintage vest, and brown leather moccasin boots as she shopped at Wasteland and Free People in Studio City.

Michael welcomed Paris and her older brother Prince with his second wife, Debbie Rowe. The identity of Bigi's biological mother—a surrogate—is unknown.

Drama in the past with Michael's birthday

Paris' Instagram story comes after she faced backlash last year for not posting a tribute to her dad. Last year, she shared an Instagram video responding to some of the stuff she was seeing online.

"So today is my dad's birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday. He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to throw a party or anything like that," she shared.

"That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days, and if you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them and you don't care about them," the artist continued. "There have been times where I don't post anything for my dad's birthday, and people lose their f--king minds."