Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and his daughter enjoy vacation in Sardinia

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship continues to grow. The pair, who prefer to to keep things private, were photographed while on a trip to Sardinia, Italy, alongside friends and Cooper's daughter Lea.

Photos showed the couple dressed comfortably, with Cooper wearing some brown pants, a black t-shirt, and a bun in his hair. He accessorized the look with some sunglasses. Hadid kept it simple, wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. She rounded out the look with some sunglasses and a cap.

Lea, Cooper's only daughter, was wearing a pink dress and looked comfortable with Cooper and Hadid. She's 7 years old and he shares her with Irina Shayk.

Hadid is also a mother, sharing her daughter Khai with her ex-partner Zayn Malik. She is four years old.

More details about Hadid and Cooper's relationship

Hadid and Cooper have been together for some time now, first sparking relationship rumors in October 2023. Over the past months, the pair have been spotted on multiple outings and trips, including meals in some of New York City's best restaurants. The two have been on trips to London, California, Vegas, and more.

Cooper also reportedly purchased a house in New Hope, Pennsylvania, near Hadid's family farm.

“Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry,” said a source to The Messenger, revealing that Hadid and Shayk have a good relationship.

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings. Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out."

The trip to Sardinia, with Lea, shows just how much their relationship has progressed.