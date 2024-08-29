Fin Affleck continues their driver's lessons with an instructor days after driving Jennifer Garner around

Fin Affleck is determined to obtain their driver's license before the new school year begins. Recently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child was seen taking driving lessons in California on August 28.

A few days later, Fin drove Jennifer around Brentwood, California, near their home.

© The Grosby Group Fin Affleck is seen jumping into the driver's seat as they take driving lessons on 28 Aug 2024.

During this outing, Jennifer took the passenger seat while her teenage child handled the wheel of a white Toyota pickup truck. Photos of the occasion reveal the 15-year-old student's intense focus on the road, attentiveness to his mother's instructions, and cautious driving, constantly checking the rearview mirror and keeping their hands firmly on the wheel.

Before this recent driving session, Jennifer and Fin were spotted at the California Department of Motor Vehicles, where it was suggested that Jennifer help Fin obtain a learner's permit. In California, teens can apply for a learner's permit at 15 1/2 years of age. Still, they must complete an approved driver's education course, which consists of 25 hours of instruction taught by a state-approved driver's education teacher, and be accompanied by a knowledgeable adult. Once they turn 16, they can apply for a provisional license, subject to certain restrictions.

© The Grosby Group Fin Affleck is spotted driving through the busy streets of Brentwood with mom Jennifer Garner coaching from the passenger seat.

Fin Affleck's journey to independence

In April 2024, a memorial service was held for William Garner, the father of Jennifer Garner. During the service, Seraphina Rose Affleck, who now goes by the name Fin and prefers they/them pronouns, spoke publicly for the first time. In front of the attendees and the thousands watching the service via live stream on Facebook, Fin introduced themselves by saying, "Hello, my name is Fin Affleck."

Fin's parents have supported them throughout their adolescence in exploring and embracing their identity. Garner loves her three children, no matter what, as she has always seen herself as a mom. "It could have gone either way. I could have adopted or fostered, but there was no question that I would be a mother. I was the typical kid who carried a doll around everywhere and started a babysitting business with my friend Carrie in seventh or eighth grade," she told Allure in 2023.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer and Ben Affleck's family reunion!

Garner has alternated between being a mom and an actress, with the latter having a significant impact on her projects. "They don't mind watching their dad's movies, but they prefer to see me as their mom (and not as an actress). They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in this profession," she said in the interview, revealing that "frankly, they don't want to see me in anything romantic."

Ben Affleck is also canceling all the background noise amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and solely focusing on setting his daughter Violet up for success now that she will soon start her first year of college. According to sources close to Affleck, he "has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in," as reported by PEOPLE. "It's, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they've all been so excited the last few weeks," the source adds.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer and Ben Affleck's family reunion!

The Garner-Affleck family travels to New Haven, Connecticut, to accompany her and help her settle in the city. Despite JLo's close bond with Affleck's eldest daughter, who has been spotted rocking her outfits, Lopez was absent from the family trip. While in Connecticut, Affleck appeared relaxed, smiling, and not wearing his wedding ring. Affleck, Garner, and their children enjoyed an outdoor dinner at the South Bay restaurant before taking a leisurely walk.