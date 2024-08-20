Ben Affleck is solely focusing on daughter Violet's needs now that she will start college

Ben Affleck is canceling all the background noise and solely focusing on setting his daughter Violet up for success now that she will soon start her first year of college. The "Batman" star, who celebrated his 52nd birthday on August 15, has been making headlines left and right after a black cloud of divorce rumors raining over him and his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

According to sources close to Affleck, he "has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in," per PEOPLE. The 18-year-old student and activist is one of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. "It's, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they've all been so excited the last few weeks," the source adds.

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck in Los Angeles

The Garner-Affleck family is so happy for Violet that they travel to New Haven, Connecticut, to accompany her and help her settle in the city before she begins her studies at Yale University.

Despite the singer's close bond with Affleck's eldest daughter, who has been spotted rocking her outfits, Lopez was absent from the momentous occasion. While in Connecticut, Affleck looked relaxed, smiling, and not wearing his wedding ring. Affleck, Garner, and their kids enjoyed an al fresco dinner at the South Bay restaurant before heading out for a relaxing stroll.

While neither Ben nor Jennifer Garner shared anything regarding their daughter's upcoming college plans, Violet suggested she would attend Yale after she was spotted wearing a sweatshirt with the Ivy League name on it in a snap shared on her high school's Instagram page.

While Ben was in Connecticut, the singer, songwriter, dancer, and businesswoman walked around Los Angeles with her head down. Lopez was spotted dressed comfortably as she visited a friend.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, dressed in chic style as she visited a friend.

The pair have also spent most of the summer apart, and we've seen them together only on special occasions, such as their second anniversary, Jennifer Lopez's lavish birthday party in the Hamptons, or Ben's birthday. A source told the publication that Affleck had a "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids. Despite JLo's big bash, Ben wanted the opposite, describing his day as "exactly what he wanted." The source added, "He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute."

Now that school classes are about to start, Lopez is reportedly focused on spending "quality time with [their kids] before school resumes and Violet is off to college." She added, "Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them."

© The Grosby Group Emme, Jennifer, and Mex

In the meantime, Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband continue their amicable relationship. She was spotted visiting him on his 52nd birthday. Garner was captured cheerfully waving to photographers as she left Ben's rental home in her sleek BMW. Garner and Affleck have built a strong bond while co-parenting their children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Despite their divorce in 2018, the pair has consistently prioritized their family, often seen together at various events and family outings.

© Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 09: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are seen on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

For Garner, waving at the paparazzi isn't an easy task. In July, HOLA! USA reported how Garner grappled with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Sources say the situation has left Garner blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being. Garner is also said to be "done" helping Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez repair their relationship. Sources claim that Garner, who's been a source of support for Affleck over the past couple of weeks, has chosen to remove herself from a situation that has been "painful" for her.