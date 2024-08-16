Jennifer Lopez looks happier than ever dancing at Bruno Mars concert on Ben Affleck’s birthday

Jennifer Lopez had the night of her life during Ben Affleck's birthday. The Hollywood star showed off her dance moves in Los Angeles, attending Bruno Mars' concert and singing along to 'Marry Me.'

Many rumors about apparent struggles in her relationship with the actor have been reported, including speculation about an imminent divorce. However, the singer remains unbothered and has been living her life without addressing the reports.

© Twitter/X

JLo is booked and busy, with multiple projects lined up. She has also been spotted spending quality time with her kids Emme and Max, as well as with the actor's kids Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Most recently, she was photographed going shopping with Ben's son, seemingly getting a gift for his birthday.

© Twitter/X

A video of the star dancing during Bruno Mars' show in LA went viral on social media, and Jennifer was also seen backstage, sharing her admiration for the singer, who also sang his new song with Lady Gaga after the release.

The actress visited Ben's rental home earlier that day:

Jennifer was with her inner circle and was spotted having a casual conversation with Ashton Kutcher who was also there for the concert. And while Ben was nowhere to be seen, the actress was photographed arriving at his house earlier that day.

According to the paparazzi, Jennifer was only there for 30 minutes before going about her day. The pair have not been photographed together in months, adding fuel to the divorce rumors. Ben's ex Jennifer Garner was also seen visiting him on his birthday, which indicates he didn't organize a big celebration and instead had his loved ones stop by for a brief moment.

