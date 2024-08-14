Jennifer Lopez shares sweet moment with Ben Affleck's son Samuel in latest outing

Jennifer Lopez is focusing on her family life. The Hollywood star has been spotted spending quality time with her kids, Emme and Max, as well as Ben Affleck's kids, Samuel, Violet, and Fin. Despite the ongoing divorce rumors, the celebrity couple continues to have a great relationship with their blended family.

Most recently, the singer was photographed arriving at Jennifer Garner's home to drop Emme, who went on to have a fun time with Fin over the weekend. Meanwhile, JLo spent the day with Samuel in Los Angeles, where they shopped and shared a sweet embrace.

Jennifer wore an all-white ensemble paired with green sneakers, including wide-leg trousers and a white top. The actress completed the look with one of her favorite Birkin bags, and her signature hoop earrings. She styled her hair straight and wore large sunglasses.

The pair were rumored to be looking for a gift for Ben, who is celebrating his 52 birthday. However, it is unclear if Jennifer will be attending his birthday amid the speculations suggesting they are struggling with their marriage.

Following her outing with Samuel, Jennifer was spotted arriving at Ben's house in Brentwood, where she stayed for a couple of hours before going home. The pair have yet to talk about their relationship, with many believing that they will be announcing their split soon.

© Grosby Group

It was recently reported that Jennifer wants to spend as much time with the kids as she can before they go back to school. “Just because she’s not with Ben, doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” a source told People “She always cared about them.”

