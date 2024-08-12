Ben Affleck smiles on his way to work amidst Jennifer Lopez's relationship woes

Ben Affleck enjoys his job. The actor and filmmaker was photographed last week as he arrived to work in Beverly Hills. He was seen smiling at different people as he arrived at his office's parking lot. The photographs come amid rumored marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.

© GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck in Los Angeles

Affleck was seen with his new hairstyle, wearing sunglasses, a blue button-up, a suit jacket, and matching trousers. He was carrying a gym bag and was seen greeting different people, looking happy and comfortable.

He was photographed without his wedding ring.

Over the past months, Affleck has been shooting "The Accountant 2", a sequel to the original film that came out in 2016. The movie will continue the story of Christian Wolff, an accountant who launders money for dangerous criminals.

Affleck is starring and producing the film, and his new hairstyle is likely related to the role.

© GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck is 'focused' on work

Affleck and Lopez have spent very different summers. The two have been apart, with Affleck busy with work and Lopez spending her days traveling to Europe and The Hamptons. She celebrated her birthday there, hosting a "Bridgerton" party with her closest friends and family.

It seems like Affleck moved out of their home in May. Afterward, the two listed their home for sale, with Affleck purchasing another home in Los Angeles and Lopez being photographed house hunting.

Sources claim that Affleck has been enjoying his work. “Ben’s doing well," said a source to PEOPLE. "He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop. The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too."

The source addressed the Lopez relationship woes, claiming that Affleck has been dealing with difficult topics. "It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either," continued the source. "He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”