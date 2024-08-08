Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a movie together despite divorce rumors: Everything we know

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue their marriage despite the ongoing divorce rumors and struggles in their relationship. The pair have not been photographed together in two months and speculations about the official filing of the divorce and the announcement of their split have already started.

But many are wondering why they are holding off on making the announcement, as JLo was previously open about rekindling their romance and their big wedding in 2022.

New reports indicate that the reason for the wait has to do with their upcoming movie 'Unstoppable.' Production for the movie ended in January, and according to Us Weekly, the project is set to be released in September.

This means the two stars will also be promoting the movie, probably going on a press tour and attending the premiere. It's unclear if they would walk the red carpet together or if they would do joint interviews. Despite the pair not having shared their thoughts about the relationship, the movie is seemingly premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

"Behind the scenes they have been finalizing what that will look like if they pull the trigger. Their main goal is to remain amicable," a close source said to the publication.

Many believe that they would be ready to announce the divorce after the release of the movie, but nothing has been confirmed and the rumors grow stronger. The Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 5 through September 15, starting just a month from now.

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," Ben said in 2023 about working with Jennifer during an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings.

