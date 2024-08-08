Shakira spotted on a date with mystery man in Miami: Report

Shakira appears to be moving on with her dating life. The Colombian singer was spotted having dinner with an unidentified man earlier this week, prompting many to wonder about the man's identity and if the two were on a date.



TMZ was the first to break the news, sharing a video on their social media accounts. The clip appears to be recorded by another guest in the Lido Bayside restaurant at The Standard Hotel in Miami Beach. It shows Shakira and a man sitting by the waterfront, with the two sharing an entree, enjoying a drink, and catching up.

Shakira is wearing white heels and a pastel-colored dress. She's wearing her hair loose and curly. The man is seen wearing a dark shirt, with his face obscured by the camera's angle.

It's unknown if the two are friends or were on a date.

Recently, Shakira has made it clear that she's busy and doesn't have a lot of time for dating. Still, she left the door open to romance when discussing the subject with Rolling Stone. "What can I tell you, I like men. That’s the problem," she said. "I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them."

© Mireya Acierto Shakira at the Album Release Party of her last record

More details about Shakira's dating life

Shakira's dating life has captivated many ever since she announced her split from Gerard Pique. Over the past year, she's been linked with a string of notorious celebrities, including Lewis Hamilton, Jimmy Butler, Lucien Laviscount, and more. One of the more notorious rumors linked her with Tom Cruise.

While she never addressed the rumors directly, US Weekly spoke to a source who claimed that Shakira found the rumors "hilarious." “Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her — and how fans are chiming in with their opinions," said the source. "It’s just not true."