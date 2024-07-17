How Gerard Piqué reacted When Bizarrap played Shakira's song about him with Clara Chía

If Gerard Piqué thought his breakup with Shakira was behind him, he was mistaken. The public remains very interested in the events between the singer and the former footballer, especially since Shakira has expressed her feelings through viral songs. At La Velada del Año 4, on July 13, Piqué was forced to look at his shadows with his girlfriend, Clara Chía when one of the songs Shakira dedicated to him started playing. His reaction, as expected, did not go unnoticed.

© GettyImages Shakira and Gerard Pique attend Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

The annual event organized by Ibai Llanos brought together streamers, content creators, and celebrities at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid. Among those present were his good friend Piqué and his girlfriend.

Many videos from the event circulated on social media, but one of the most viral showed Piqué's reaction when "Music Sessions #53" started playing. Bizarrap, one of the guest stars, performed the famous song that Shakira does not hold back on, singing about Piqué and Clara.

Piqué was recognized sitting in the boxes, enjoying the event with his children Milan and Sasha. While he appeared calm, his demeanor changed completely when the song began, as all eyes turned to him.

Many attendees stood up and sang the song loudly, with some recording Piqué's reaction. After reacting to the hullaballoo, he sat down to avoid the cameras. The athlete may have gotten upset at the Argentine producer because, on social media, people claimed Piqué did not stand again during Bizarrap's entire performance. Only time knows how long the song will continue to haunt Shakira's ex.

Ibai couldn't resist singing along to the song

Although the streamer enjoys joking with Piqué, Llanos has always avoided commenting on his friend's personal life, including his breakup with Shakira and his relationship with Clara. However, at La Velada del Año 4, Ibai couldn't resist the infectious rhythm of "Music Sessions #53."

The streamer was caught singing and moving to the beat. When he realized he was on camera, he stopped abruptly and tried to hide any facial expressions.