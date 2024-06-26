Gerard Pique and Clara Chia reappear after losing their lawsuit

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia may have lost their lawsuit against paparazzo Jordi Martín, but they are keeping their head held high. The couple is making the most of their summer together and was recently spotted at the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio de Espana 2024 in Montmelo, Spain.

© IPA Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia during the Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio de Espana

While Chia did not get the outcome she wanted in the lawsuit, at least their dates are no longer inside a courtroom. They arrived in style for the 10th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, with Chia wearing a short Celine denim dress worth around $1500. The soccer player wore a beige look with a perforated polo. They had some of the best views and treatment at the event, wearing neon badges that said VIP. Meanwhile, Shakira has been in Colombia, helping to care for her 92-year-old father in the hospital.

An emotional lawsuit behind them

Chía and Piqué filed the lawsuit against Martín in May 2023. The paparazzo was the first to get a photo of them, and he did not back down from the case. Martin continued to share information about the relationship, alleging that Pique cheated on Shaki not once but twice, with the first time being in 2016. He was eventually unable to come near the couple after a temporary restraining order was granted.

But Martin didn't stop sharing tea. The photographer talked to “El Gordo Y La Flaca” during the case saying, “Clara Chía put on a show at court. She cried, said she was getting dizzy, and that she is a victim of everything.”

Following the news that he won the lawsuit, Martin took to Instagram to share his pride. "Today I faced Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia in court again. It was a very intense day where I could confirm the hatred Mr. Piqué has for me for having taken the first photograph of his relationship with Clara and for my affection and care towards @shakira and her family," he wrote in the caption in Spanish. "I am left with a very positive feeling after hearing the assessment of the Public Prosecutor's Office requesting my acquittal."