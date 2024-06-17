Piqué and Clara Chía confront paparazzo Jordi Martín in court

In a significant legal showdown, Clara Chía and her boyfriend Gerard Piqué attended Criminal Court number 14 in Barcelona to confront paparazzo Jordi Martín. This confrontation stems from a harassment lawsuit filed by Chía in June 2023, which could result in up to five years in prison for Martín if he is convicted.

Since his separation from international pop star Shakira, Gerard Piqué‘s relationship with specific media figures has been tense. One of the most notable adversaries has been Jordi Martín, a paparazzo affiliated with the popular Spanish-language show El Gordo y La Flaca on Univision. Martín has intensely tracked Piqué’s new relationship with Clara Chía, often finding himself at odds with the couple. It was rumored that Martín was instrumental in exposing Piqué’s alleged infidelity with Chía, which escalated his notoriety.

The paparazzo’s relentless pursuit led to a restraining order against him, underscoring the couple’s desire for privacy. However, in a twist, Piqué later withdrew his charges against Martín. On his social media platforms, Martín celebrated this legal development, posting, “I just left the court with good news. Gerard Piqué drops all charges against me,” alongside a photo of the official document from the court.

The document, dated July 10, 2023, details the cessation of legal proceedings against Martín. It states: “The present proceedings were initiated for an alleged crime of harassment and threats.” The document further explains that Piqué‘s decision to withdraw from the case led to the dismissal of the charges: “Given the express resignation of the complainant Gerard Piqué Bernabeu, requesting to be removed from the procedure, it proceeds to declare the extinction of the criminal action exercised and the definitive filing of the proceedings.”

Martín’s social media posts featuring the court document mark a notable victory for the paparazzo in his contentious battle with the former FC Barcelona star. The document explicitly notes, “The criminal action exercised by Gerard Piqué Bernabeu is declared extinguished, and consequently, the definitive filing of the present proceedings is agreed.”

Despite this legal victory for Martín, Clara Chía, and Gerard Piqué, this episode represents a significant chapter in their ongoing efforts to manage their public image and personal lives amidst intense media scrutiny.