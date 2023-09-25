Piqué’s side of the story: Shakira’s ex might shed light on what happened with their relationship

Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, known worldwide for also being Shakira’s ex and the father of her sons, is rumored to give an interview on the Spanish program “Joaquín: El novato,” which airs on the Spanish national network Antena 3. This long-awaited interview has generated considerable anticipation, as it is believed that Piqué will finally break his silence and share his perspective on various aspects of his personal and professional life, including his past relationship with the Colombian superstar.

Piqué’s separation from the internationally acclaimed Barranquilla singer surprised the world. The couple, who share two children, Milan and Sasha, had been together for over eleven years. However, the spotlight shifted to Piqué after the separation, especially when he publicly confirmed his romantic relationship with Clara Chía. This news was met with mixed reactions, with many fans of Shakira expressing criticism and curiosity about the circumstances surrounding their breakup.

©GettyImages



Former Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique (C) and his partner Clara Chia Marti (R) attend the Moto2 race of the Moto Grand Prix de Catalunya at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona, on September 3, 2023.

Gerard Piqué‘s alleged upcoming interview on “Joaquín: El novato” is driven by the show’s reputation for covering a wide range of topics, from personal to professional and controversial to lighthearted. This platform is known for providing a space where celebrities and public figures can openly discuss their lives and share their thoughts on various matters. People en Español assures that Piqué could address the intricacies of his past relationship with Shakira.

Gerard Piqué’s Long-Awaited Perspective

Fans and followers of Gerard Piqué and Shakira have long been eager to hear the footballer’s perspective on what transpired between the two high-profile personalities. Piqué has maintained a discreet silence on the topic and has instead focused on his projects and career. The alleged interview could mark the first time that Piqué opens up about the circumstances that led to the end of his relationship with Shakira.

Shakira’s newfound independence

Shakira and Gerard went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. The singer, who moved to Miami to stay away from her ex and his new girl, plus all the drama she lived in Barcelona, is enjoying her single life by hanging out with friends at hotspots and presumably dating occasionally.

Shakira’s new and well-deserved phase might be her upbeat and celebratory approach to life. Following the split, the 46-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including singles, “Te Felicito,” “Monotonía,” “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” and “El Jefe.”

With over 15 million streams, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” quickly skyrocketed as the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has made it to the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).