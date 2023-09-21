Shakira’s ‘El Jefe’ featuring Fuerza Regida, could be her latest diss track - find out why

On September 20th, the world witnessed an unexpected fusion of talents as Shakira released “El Jefe,” her latest musical endeavor in collaboration with Fuerza Regida. The track, accompanied by a visually captivating music video directed by Jora Frantzis, takes audiences through música Mexicana. At the same time, Shakira’s signature moves and powerful vocals breathe life into a song about hustling endlessly and making money.

The music video kicks off with Shakira astride a majestic black horse, setting the tone for what promises to be a unique and enthralling experience. As the song’s rhythm takes hold, Shakira’s body sways to a mesmerizing dance that appears to be a captivating blend of zapateado and her iconic hip-shaking moves.

Shakira opens the track with lyrics that strike a chord with anyone juggling the responsibilities of daily life, even a global sensation like herself. She sings about the desire to stay in bed but the reality of taking the kids to school, a sentiment many can relate to. The lyrics capture the essence of the everyday grind, depicting the constant routine that life often presents. It’s a raw and honest reflection of individuals‘ challenges, regardless of their stature.

Jesús Ortiz Paz, also known as JOP, enters the song with a resonating verse, emphasizing the relentless nature of the hustle. In the music video, he’s depicted working diligently in what seems to be a warehouse, carrying the world’s weight in the form of boxes. His portrayal mirrors the struggles of countless individuals who work tirelessly to secure their futures and provide for their families.

Shakira’s contribution to “El Jefe” takes a personal turn as she delves into her life experiences. In one striking line, she is allegedly singing about her ex-father-in-law, adding a touch of humor and vulnerability to the song. “They say there is no evil / That lasts more than a hundred years / But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not touch the grave,” she croons, showcasing her lyrical ability to infuse emotions into her music.

But perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Shakira’s lyrics in “El Jefe” is her mention of Lili Melgar, who is the kids‘ nanny who allegedly discovered Gerard Piqué’s affair and subsequently lost her job. In a bold and direct message, Shakira dedicates a portion of the song to Melgar, singing, “Lili Melgar, para ti esta canción, que no te pagaron la indemnización” (Lili Melgar, this song is for you, they didn’t pay you the compensation).

“El Jefe” not only showcases Shakira’s versatility as an artist, but through this unexpected collaboration with Fuerza Regida, she captures the essence of life’s daily struggles and challenges while sharing glimpses of her own experiences.

