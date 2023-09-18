Shakira explores regional Mexican music with her upcoming single ‘El Jefe’: What we know so far

Shakira is once again gracing the music world with her sensational talent. This time, the internationally renowned Colombian singer, songwriter, and philanthropist has chosen to delight her fans with a unique twist by delving into regional Mexican music. On Wednesday, September 20th, we will taste her upcoming single, “El Jefe,” featuring Fuerza Regida, as she releases an enticing teaser.

The anticipation surrounding Shakira’s latest musical endeavor has been electric. Fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting her new release, and “El Jefe” promises to be a refreshing departure from her previous works. While the singer is best known for her distinctive blend of Latin pop and rock, she has always been open to exploring different genres and musical influences, making her a true artist.

In “El Jefe,” Shakira appears to have embraced the rich musical traditions of Mexico. With its accordion-driven melodies, toe-tapping rhythms, and evocative lyrics, Mexican northern music, or “norteño” music, has a distinct and heartfelt sound. It often tells stories of love, loss, and the rugged landscapes of northern Mexico, making it a beloved genre in the region.

Shakira’s choice to explore norteño music shows her dedication to expanding her artistic abilities and reaching out to a broader range of listeners. Her skill blending various genres into her repertoire highlights her versatility as a musician and her unwavering commitment to her craft.

As Shakira embarks on this musical journey into Mexican music, she joins the ranks of other artists who have successfully experimented with cross-genre collaborations, including Bad Bunny.

Shakira’s upcoming featuring song comes days after she took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she accepted the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, making her the first South American artist to receive it.

Her performance was incredible, taking her fans on an epic ride with the biggest hits spanning her career like “She Wolf,” “Te Felicito,” “Whenever, Wherever,” “Ojos Así,” “Objection,” “Hips don’t lie,” and “Music Session Vol. 53.”