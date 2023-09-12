Pique and Clara Chía enjoy romantic swim in the ocean and relax on luxury yacht

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía are living their best lives. The celebrity couple was spotted relaxing aboard a luxury yacht in Croatia, accompanied by their family, and enjoying a romantic moment in the ocean.

The player’s mom Montserrat Bernabeu was photographed having a casual conversation with the pair after they were seen paddle boarding in a bay near beach Sunj on Lopud Island. The couple was all smiles on their romantic outing, swimming close to each other and taking turns paddling.

Clara Chía was photographed wearing an olive green bikini, while the former soccer star wore blue and white shorts. Piqué’s mom also took a moment to swim with them, wearing a striped black-and-white bikini and paddling while they explored the surface with their swimming goggles on. The couple shared a sweet kiss and Piqué was seen helping Clara to adjust her goggles.

It seems like the pair had a lot of fun as they were seen smiling and laughing, with Piqué jumping into the ocean while Clara prepared to test the waters. The group was seen enjoying dinner after their swim, as they were accompanied by their closest friends and family members, including his dad Joan Piqué, and his brother Marc Piqué.

Clara has been getting along with Piqué’s family and has even spent time with his two kids Sasha and Milan, from his previous relationship with Shakira. Spanish personality Nacho Gay revealed to ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ that their dynamic has been great as they continue their romance.

“(Clara Chía) has spent time with those kids during those 15 days they’ve been in Spain. I know for a fact that these kids have been with Clara Chía. There’s no issue; they’re a normal family, a normal couple. They’ve broken up (referring to Piqué and Shakira’s marriage)...,” the television contributor said.