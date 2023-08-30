Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía enjoy a relaxing family getaway in Croatia

Gerard Piqué and his partner Clara Chía have made headlines as they embark on a serene vacation in the captivating city of Dubrovnik, Croatia. The couple has taken this opportunity to enjoy some quality time away from their bustling lives, accompanied by Piqué‘s family, creating a heartwarming atmosphere of togetherness.

Piqué and Chía have taken a break from their recent challenges and found comfort in the beautiful scenery of Croatia. Multiple media sources report that they are accompanied by a group of loved ones, including Piqué‘s parents, Joan Piqué and Montserrat Bernabeu, and his brother Marc Piqué and his newlywed wife, María Valls.

As the former Barcelona player and his partner navigated the azure waters, they ventured into water-based activities to amplify their experience. The group spent a day at sea aboard a rented boat, relishing the beauty of Croatia’s coastline. The highlight of their aquatic adventure was undoubtedly paddleboarding, a fun-filled activity that allowed them to engage with the crystal-clear waters.

Captured in candid moments, Piqué and Clara enjoyed their time together in swimsuits, radiating positivity and affection. Sources have reported that he remained incredibly attentive to her throughout the entire outing.

This vacation is crucial for Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, who have been navigating their fair share of challenges recently, including publicized conflicts with Piqué‘s ex-partner, Shakira. The tranquil escape to Croatia has provided them with a much-needed respite and a chance to rekindle their spirits in the company of loved ones.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s war is over

According to Vanitatis, the lifestyle edition from the Spanish media outlet El Confidencial, representatives from the former couple have confirmed the exes from now on will avoid any argument or inconvenience.

“They are diligently abiding by the terms of their separation agreement; disputes and complications are no longer in the picture,” affirms a close source to the Colombian singer, Piqué‘s inner circle echoes this sentiment: “Indeed, there are no issues at all—feel free to convey it just as it is.”