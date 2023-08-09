Shakira and Piqué reportedly pull out the white flag and declare their war over

Shakira and Gerard Piqué pull out the white flag and declare their war over. According to Vanitatis, the lifestyle edition from the Spanish media outlet El Confidencial, representatives from the former couple have confirmed the exes from now on will avoid any argument or inconvenience.

“They are diligently abiding by the terms of their separation agreement; disputes and complications are no longer in the picture,” affirms a close source to the Colombian singer, Piqué‘s inner circle echoes this sentiment: “Indeed, there are no issues at all—feel free to convey it just as it is.”

Shakira and Gerard Pique attend Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué will respect each other’s time with their sons

As informed by the publication, they will respect each other’s alone time with the children, leaving any conflicts or disagreements to the side. Let’s remember when Shakira allegedly prohibited Gerard from taking Milan and Sasha to the former soccer player’s brother’s wedding so they didn’t spend time with Clara Chía.

Shakira’s newfound independence

The singer, who moved to Miami to stay away from her ex and her new girl, plus all the drama she lived in Barcelona, is enjoying her single life by hanging out with friends at hotspots and presumably dating occasionally with Lewis Hamilton.

Shakira’s new and well-deserved phase might be her upbeat and celebratory approach to life.

Gerard Piqué and his new life with Clara Chía

Piqué is in a seemingly stable relationship with Clara Chía, with whom he allegedly has been living for several months. According to several Spanish outlets, although the couple seems inseparable, their interactions cease when Gerard and Shakira’s children are present. This might be a mutual decision to avoid unnecessary drama involving all parties.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia leave the Parroquia Sant Vicenç de Montalt, on June 23rd, 2023, in Sant Vicenç de Montalt, Spain.

When will Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s sons travel to Barcelona?

As per Vanitatis, Milan, and Sasha might travel back to Barcelona after the summer break, specifically the week of November 20th. The boys will spend the Thanksgiving Week celebrations with their paternal side.

Coincidentally, Shakira is expected to be in town as she needs to appear in court to address a judge regarding her multiple allegations of tax-related offenses.