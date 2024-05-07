Shakira parties with Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Penelope Cruz, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, and more

Shakira had the time of her life during her time in New York City. The Colombian singer turned heads with her stunning Carolina Herrera gown at the 2024 Met Gala, making her official debut in a dramatic red ensemble, paired with matching red heeled platforms.

The star made headlines after being named one of the best-dressed guests of the evening. However, the fun didn’t stop at the Gala, as she also had time to have dinner with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and changed into her second look of the night, to attend the Stella McCartney afterparty at Casa Cruz.

Shakira took some pics with her celebrity friends, posing next to her longtime friend Penelope Cruz, and joined by Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora, Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso, and more. The exclusive afterparty was also attended by Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Charlie XCX, Irina Shayk, Baz Luhrmann, Ed Sheeran, and Elizabeth Gillies, among others.

Stella McCartney made sure to take a photo with all of her guests and was all smiles next to Shakira, who has been living her best life in recent months, including her latest surprise appearance at Coachella, where she announced her highly anticipated tour, and performed alongside her friend and collaborator Bizarrap.

Rumors about her attendance this year were confirmed just hours before the exclusive event started. The singer took to social media to share a photo from her hotel room. “Hello New York!” she wrote on Instagram Stories, with fans sharing their excitement.

Another Met Gala debut was made by her collaborator and fellow Colombian artist Karol G, who wore an ethereal look paired with blonde hair, and elf ears.