Who is the man that accompanied Shakira at the Met Gala?

Shakira’s Met Gala debut was stunning. The Colombian performer wore a stunning red gown that attracted the attention of everyone in attendance. Aside from her stylish and beautiful entrance, Shakira was aslco accompanied by a mysterious man, who took some photos with her. Many viewers tried their hardest to figure out the man’s identity as rapidly as possible.

The identity of Shakira’s companion

Since her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira has become a more public figure, moving to Miami and attending all manner of social and public events. She also attended her first Met Gala wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, receiving praise from all manner of fashion experts.

Shakira was joined by a man who stood by her as they took photos. Turns out, the man is Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera and a key part in her look that day.

Shakira and Wes Gordon

Shakira and Gordon’s bond

The Met Gala is an event that’s centered on fashion. While viewers tend to focus on the stars that walk the red carpet and the designs that they wear, attendees also honor the designers, which is why it’s common to see artists walking the red carpet alongside the person responsible with their look.

Over the course of Shakira’s walk through the red carpet, Gordon ensured that every part of her dress and her look was properly placed and draped. In various videos that have been circulated online, Gordon is seen arranging the dress’ tail.

Shakira and Gordon

More details about Shakira’s look

Shakira’s dress was custom made for her, and had various parts that resulted in a bold yet elegant look. The top of it was strapless and had some long and dramatic sleeves that gave the look a lot of volume. The bottom half of the dress was very short, showing off Shakira’s legs and providing an edge and some contrast to the look. To round out the outfit, Shakira wore some red high heels, a discreet diamong necklace, and some earrings.