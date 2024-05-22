Brazilian Soul Fund And Brazil Foundation Benefit Event - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Heidi Klum shows off her amazing body in an itty bitty bikini in France

All the stars are in France for Cannes

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Heidi Klum is back in France for the Cannes Film Festival and ready for a tan. The iconic model arrived in the country on May 12 for the opening ceremony and seems to have left before returning on May 20.


During some downtime, Klum hit the pool. On Thursday, the Germany’s Next Top Model host shared a selfie-style video with a fresh face, happy to be alone, “jet lag, ready to get a tan, nobody in sight,” she said, showing off her surroundings and washboard abs.

Eager not to waste the sun, the model turned to an iced espresso to get her through the jet lag. Appropriately set to Sabrina Carpenter’s hit song “Espresso,” she playfully sipped her beverage with her bleach blonde waves glimmering in the sun.


After seemingly getting some rest, ten hours later, Klum posted a jaw-dropping reel of her with a very low-cut white top with pearl and metal embellishment along the neck. Set to Nina Simone’s “Here Comes the Sun” she shined as the sun hit her perfectly done hair. We will have to wait and see the rest of her stunning look.



Heidi’s trip to France

Klum has been dressed to impress during her time in France. For the opening ceremony and screening of the film “La Deuxieme,” she wore a stunning red gown designed by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy.

cannes©GettyImages
Heidi looked stunning in one of the best looks at Opening Night

Then, on May 20, she attended the Brazilian Soul Fund and Brazilian Benefit dinner during the 77th annual festival at La Petite Maison, hosted by Alessandro Ambrosia, and Cindy Mello. She wore another fiery red look, this time, a mini dress by Diana Qerimi, with the same plunging neck she’s making her signature Cannes look, with matching red heels.

Brazilian Soul Fund And Brazil Foundation Benefit Event - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Heidi Klum poses with the host of the night, Alessandra Ambrosio

