Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Serena Williams, Jessica Biel, and more

2023 flew by fast, and it’s officially 2024. Last year, your favorite celebrities were creating their own hilarious and entertaining content on TikTok, and this year is proving to be no different. Get your weekend started, and get ready to giggle with our 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel shares some of her silliest moments, giving a hilarious look into who she is as a person.
@jessbiel
Leaving a trail of crumbs everywhere I go 😎♬ What Dreams Are Made Of - Hilary Duff
2. Serena Williams
Serena Williams shares an exhausting and funny memory with her newborn after being honored with the FDA fashion icon award.
@serena My 2023 included having a baby. After having a baby it kind of feels like you got hit by a bus. Not only your body, but your mind too. (well, at least for me) Here’s to 2024! …… And getting my mind and body back! #babytok#newbaby#fyp#newyear#momtok#momsoftiktok#daughters#fashioniconawards#adiraohanian#moms#goodbye2023#hello2024♬ Otra Vez - ProdMarvin
3. Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares her very first get ready with me for her Lifetime press day.
@gypsyroseblanchard727 My very first #GRWM ❤️ @LifetimeTV press day for #TheConfessionsOfGypsyRoseBlanchard#GypsyRoseOnLifetime♬ Va Va Voom Nicki Minaj - 𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒔 🎶
4. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum shows off her yoddeling with Hans the accordian player.
@heidiklum WUNDERBAR 🪗 love uuuuuuu @Accordionhans #AGT♬ original sound - heidi klum
5. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington has the perfect mantra to meditate to for 2024.
@thekerrywashington
One day into 2024….🧘🏾♀️♬ original sound - Sadhguru videos
6. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton reflects on some of her memories to Miley Cyrus’ “Used to be Young.”
@parishilton Thank you @Miley Cyrus ♬ Used To Be Young - Miley Cyrus
7. Jennnifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez uses a hilarious voiceover to tell her fans to prepare to be sick of her this year with the upcoming relase of her album “This is me... Now.”
@jlo JLOVERS… 2024 is OUR year…. #CantGetEnough#ThisIsMeNow#fyp#viralll♬ PREPARE TO BE SICKKA ME - Kym Jenkins
8. Becky G
Becky G cries after her sister Stephanie turns 21 and gushes about how amazing she is.
@iambeckyg @Stephanie Gomez ♬ original sound - Becky G
9. Ilana Glazer
Ilana Glazer practices self care and does a clay mask and dunks her head in ice.
@ilanaglazer clay mask; ice bath #skin @alison leiby ♬ original sound - ilana glazer
10. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba kicks off 2024 by getting a good sweat in.
@jessicaalba Morning sweat 💦 Kicking off the new year 💪🏽 #WellnessWednesday♬ Murder On The Dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor