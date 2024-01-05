Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Serena Williams, Jessica Biel, and more

©GETTY
2023 flew by fast, and it’s officially 2024. Last year, your favorite celebrities were creating their own hilarious and entertaining content on TikTok, and this year is proving to be no different. Get your weekend started, and get ready to giggle with our 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel shares some of her silliest moments, giving a hilarious look into who she is as a person.

@jessbiel

Leaving a trail of crumbs everywhere I go 😎

♬ What Dreams Are Made Of - Hilary Duff


2. Serena Williams

Serena Williams shares an exhausting and funny memory with her newborn after being honored with the FDA fashion icon award.

@serena My 2023 included having a baby. After having a baby it kind of feels like you got hit by a bus. Not only your body, but your mind too. (well, at least for me) Here’s to 2024! …… And getting my mind and body back! #babytok#newbaby#fyp#newyear#momtok#momsoftiktok#daughters#fashioniconawards#adiraohanian#moms#goodbye2023#hello2024♬ Otra Vez - ProdMarvin

3. Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares her very first get ready with me for her Lifetime press day.

4. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum shows off her yoddeling with Hans the accordian player.

@heidiklum WUNDERBAR 🪗 love uuuuuuu @Accordionhans #AGT♬ original sound - heidi klum


5. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington has the perfect mantra to meditate to for 2024.

@thekerrywashington

One day into 2024….🧘🏾‍♀️

♬ original sound - Sadhguru videos

6. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton reflects on some of her memories to Miley Cyrus’ “Used to be Young.”


7. Jennnifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez uses a hilarious voiceover to tell her fans to prepare to be sick of her this year with the upcoming relase of her album “This is me... Now.”


8. Becky G

Becky G cries after her sister Stephanie turns 21 and gushes about how amazing she is.


9. Ilana Glazer

Ilana Glazer practices self care and does a clay mask and dunks her head in ice.

@ilanaglazer clay mask; ice bath #skin @alison leiby ♬ original sound - ilana glazer

10. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba kicks off 2024 by getting a good sweat in.

@jessicaalba Morning sweat 💦 Kicking off the new year 💪🏽 #WellnessWednesday♬ Murder On The Dancefloor - Sophie Ellis-Bextor



