Zendaya unfollows Tom Holland and everyone on Instagram

Zendaya has unfollowed everyone on Instagram. As the actress gears up for a new year packed with exciting releases for her, she’s decided to clear the number of people she follows as she shared the poster for her upcoming film, “Challengers.” She also decided to unfollow everyone, including her boyfriend Tom Holland.

The post was shared on January 2nd, was made up of the poster, which shows a close up drawing of Zendaya’s face. She’s wearing glasses and through each eye, she sees her co-stars, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. In the caption, she shared the film’s release date and her well wishes for the upcoming year. “Challengers April 26th. Wishing you all the most beautiful new year,” reads her caption.

Zendaya provided no explanation behind her decision to stop following people on Instagram, but in the past, she’s discussed her relationship with social media. In an interview with PEOPLE, she’s revealed that social media apps can make her anxious, prompting her to go off of them for a while and focus on herself and her life. "Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much," she said. "[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media."

Zendaya’s comments regarding her relationship with Tom Holland

While Zendaya and Tom Holland are relatively private about their relationship, the two have addressed it publicly and have even shared photos together on special occasions. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said in an interview with Elle. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.“

"But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she said. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”