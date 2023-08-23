Why Zendaya is so protective of her romance with Tom Holland: ‘You can’t hide’

Zendaya and Tom Holland are known for keeping their romantic relationship away from the public eye. The fan-favorite celebrity couple have kept their personal life private, and rarely show signs of affection on social media, apart from important dates and achievements. The Emmy winner is now sharing her thoughts about the importance of being protective about her love life.

During a recent interview with Elle magazine, Zendaya opened up about her romance with her ‘Spider-Man’ co-star since the early stages of their relationship. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she explained. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

Zendaya and Tom’s relationship went public with their relationship in 2021, and the actress revealed that “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

The pair are on the same page when it comes to their romance, as Tom previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to keep their relationship as “sacred” as possible. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone,” he said back in June, “It’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

He went on to describe Zendaya on a professional level as well. “She’s wonderful to work with,” he added. “She’s arguably the most talented person I’ve ever met. She’s amazing.”