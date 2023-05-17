Zendaya and Tom Holland’s romantic adventure in Italy: See pics

Zendaya and Tom Holland are living La Dolce Vita in Venice, Italy. The celebrity couple was spotted going on a romantic boat ride, holding hands as they prepared for their new adventure and taking many pics to remember the special moment.

The pair were photographed wrapping their arms around each other as they stepped into the boat, accompanied by an adorable puppy that seemed to have stolen the heart of the Hollywood star.

Both looked casual for their boat ride, having a day for themselves amid their tight schedule, as Zendaya was there to attend Bulgari’s jewelry show on Tuesday.

Zendaya wore an all-black outfit, while Tom wore a denim jacket, black pants, and sunglasses. The ‘Spider-Man’ star can be seen taking photos of the actress, who was all smiles with the black puppy. They also shared a romantic kiss and seemed to be very happy together during their adventure.

The ‘Euphoria’ star stole the show at Bulgari’s show, posing next to Priyanka Chopra and Hathaway in a Richard Quinn black gown, wearing her hair slicked back and completing the look with a jaw-dropping diamond necklace.

The three stars are the official ambassadors for Bulgari, and proudly showed off the new jewelry collection. Anne chose a hooded Versace gown in gold, accessorized with a pink diamond necklace, while Priyanka looked stunning in red, wearing a multi-colored necklace and rocking a red lip.