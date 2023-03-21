Zendaya’s reaction to Law Roach’s retirement: ‘People started to blame her’

Law Roach has revealed the answer to the question we were all thinking. The famous stylist broke the internet after announcing his retirement, and he is now sharing more details about the defining moment of his career, including the reaction of his biggest client and personal friend, Zendaya.

The talented stylist revealed to Emily Ratajkowski on her podcast that Zendaya found out about the announcement just like everyone else, as he didn’t let her know in advance. He went on to explain that it was very “tough” news for her, as they were known for making a great team, creating many incredible fashion moments.

“She called and said, ‘Girl, I thought we’d make big decisions together,’” he revealed, adding that she supported him on his decision. “She’s like, ‘do you need me to send you on a vacation? Like, tell me what, tell me what you’re going through.’ And I you know, talk to her about, you know, just being unhappy and being unhappy for a really long time and still grieving the death of my nephew. So we had that talk. And she was like, ‘whatever you need, whatever you need.’ But the internet is cruel. It’s really cruel.”

Loading the player...

He also says that he had a difficult time seeing the internet’s reaction, as people were speculating on their personal relationship. “People started to blame her for my retirement. And that wasn’t fair to her. And the things they were saying, of course, isn’t true. So that spilled over to my suffering, she started to suffer too. And I didn’t think I didn’t think that was fair. Because she has always protected me in this industry and vice versa.”