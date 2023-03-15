Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach announces retirement

Zendaya’s leading stylish, Law Roach, has announced his retirement. The 44 year old famed stylist and “image architect” shared an impassioned post on Instagram, calling out the industry and its politics.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Roach didn’t cite what prompted his retirement, leaving his followers shocked. Many fans and peers left messages of support. “You will always have a home,” wrote Edward Enninful, referring to British Vogue, where he’s editor in chief. “Retire from the drama but not the fashion. Beauty and creativity always wins! Love you,” wrote Dena Neustadter Giannini, another stylist.

Roach has an incredible body of work, being the stylist of celebrities like Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, and more.

His previous posts show some of his work on the Oscars night, putting together bold looks that were mentioned in the country’s leading magazines as some of the evening’s fashion highlights.

Roach received the first ever Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, where he was accompanied by his close friend and client Kerry Washington.