Zendaya wears dreamy princess dress in romantic outing with Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland looked very much in love during their latest outing in London. The 27-year-old ‘Challengers’ star showed support for the 27-year-old actor at the Duke of York Theatre, where he is playing Romeo at the West End production.

The actress decided to dress the part, looking stunning in the dreamiest princess dress. Zendaya chose a Spring 2023 Vivienne Westwood black gown adorned with glittering stone adornments. She paired the look with a statement necklace and styled her hair in a low bun.

Zendaya rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a smokey eye and a soft pink lip. The actress was photographed holding hands with her romantic partner, exiting the theater, and looking proud of the actor. Tom wore a black ensemble as well, sporting a Prada top, black trousers, and black shoes, paired with gold jewelry.

The actor has also been making headlines for his new haircut for the role, changing his look dramatically. The pair are still going strong in their relationship, and despite being private about their romance, Zendaya recently shared some sweet words about Tom.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she told Buzzfeed while promoting the move. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she previously said to Vogue. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”