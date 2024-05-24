Sofia Richie gives birth to first child: Her adorable name revealed

Sofia Richie is sharing her excitement! The new mom has welcomed her baby Eloise Samantha Grainge. The 25-year-old designer is thrilled to start a new chapter of her life with her husband and their first child together, previously revealing that it was her “dream in life” to have a daughter.

Sofia took to Instagram to share the first photo of Eloise, posting a black-and-white close-up photo of her little feet while wrapped up in a blanket. The new mom admitted that it was the “best day of [her] life,” adding a heart emoji and sharing the baby’s full name with her fans and followers.

During her latest interview with Vogue, Sofia gave some insight into her pregnancy journey, ahead of the arrival of the baby. “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,” she said to the publication.

“She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” she said back in January, explaining how they found out they were having a girl. “I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” she said.

“She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together,” Sofia revealed. Lionel Richie also opened up about how Sofia felt ahead of the birth, with the singer admitting that she was freaking out and wanted to have everything ready.