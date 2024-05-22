Sofia Richie’s ‘nervous breakdown’ ahead of baby’s arrival, Lionel Richie reveals

Sofia Richie is getting ready for the arrival of her new baby with her husband Elliot Grainge. The mom-to-be is seemingly freaking out and wants everything to be perfect before welcoming the new member of the family.

During his latest interview with Extra, Sofia’s dad, Lionel Richie, revealed that Elliot and Sofia are about to have a “nervous breakdown,” sharing his excitement and explaining what the celebrity couple have been vocal about. “I keep saying, ‘Calm down. When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know,’” Lionel said, sharing his advice for the pair.

Lionel said he is “so full” and thrilled for this new episode of their lives. “I mean, 39 years ago was ‘We Are the World,’ the greatest night in pop, and now here it is on Netflix and is doing amazing, No. 1 around the world,” he said of his latest documentary. “And then we’ve got my Sofie — my baby’s now having a baby,” he added. “What the heck is going on?”

Following the pregnancy announcement, Lionel said to Entertainment Tonight that he was “so thrilled for Elliot and Sophia, explaining that ”They are just over the moon.“ “I’m pop-pop,” he added. “We don’t get the ‘grandpa,’ yeah, that’s a little deep. Pop-pop is where we’re going.”

And while he seems to be calm about the arrival, he also said he is a little “freaked out.” “But at the same time, Elliot and Sofia are such a force. This little baby is gonna be souped up like you’ve never seen before. It’s amazing,” he said to Extra.