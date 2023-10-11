Zendaya joins the corset trend in stunning off-the shoulder suit while in Paris

Zendaya joins the latest fashion trend, showing off her incredible sense of style in a stunning Vivienne Westwood corset suit. The Hollywood star posed for a short video captured by her stylist and longtime collaborator Law Roach.

The actress proved that she continues to be a fashion icon on and off the red carpet, with the video being posted on Law’s Instagram account after their dinner in Paris. The perfectly cinched striped ensemble included a leather belt and brown heels.

Zendaya was rocking her voluminous short hair and a soft glam makeup look, completing the look with gold rings while hanging out with her friends. Law revealed that the ensemble was part of the brand’s private collection, with many online users praising the stylist for his work.

“This is incredible. She was made for Westwood,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Paris fits so well with her,” adding, “She just doesn’t stop serving.” Earlier this month Zendaya made headlines for her impeccable style at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, wearing a white low-cut dress with gold adornments.

“Bye Bye Paris…. Thank you[ Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquiere] for creating the incredible Daytime Gown for us,” Law wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of Zendaya arriving at the exclusive event. The actress wore long straight hair for the occasion and completed the look with white heels and gold hoop earrings.

“Flawless perfection you and her are the perfect stylist muse team collaboration a match made in style fashion heaven,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Every single look was absolutely perfect.”