Zendaya and Tom Holland’s stylish look during romantic date in London

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted having a romantic date in London. The pair shared some quality time together dining at one of the most popular spots for celebrities, Jamavar. And it seems they had such a great time at the lavish restaurant, that they even took a moment to take a photo with Executive Chef, Surender Mohan.

The two stars smiled for the photo, which was posted by the Chef, making fans go crazy for the new pic, as the couple is known for keeping their personal life private, including their romantic relationship. “Was a pleasure having Zendaya and Tom Holland dine with us at Jamavar this afternoon,” Mohan wrote.

The actors looked stylish and sophisticated for their date, enjoying delectable Indian cuisine and showing off their chic outfits. Zendaya wore a lavender slip dress, paired with a camel-colored coat and black knee-high boots. She completed the look with minimal gold jewelry and a soft makeup glam.

Tom also looked very elegant and relaxed for their special night, wearing a colorful striped sweater over a white shirt, paired with brown pants and a brown checkered blazer. He also wore a pair of white sneakers and accessorized the look with a beanie.

The actress recently surprised fans with a sweet tribute to the actor. The 26-year-old star was spotted wearing a stunning gold ring, which seemingly had Tom’s initials engraved on it. A new video posted by her manicurist shows the signet ring.

“Nails for Zendaya,” Nail artist Marina wrote, detailing the products used to achieve the glossy pink nails. The perfectly manicured nails were the highlight of the clip, however fans were laser focused on the engraved ring, which has the two letters ‘TH’ in cursive.