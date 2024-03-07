2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Zendaya looks angelic in vintage Roberto Cavalli during her latest fashion moment

But perhaps her most viral moment took place in London, where she stepped out in not one, but two Mugler looks, for the premiere of ‘Dune: Part 2.’

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Zendaya is gracing the red carpet once again. The Hollywood star made another special appearance and took the opportunity to showcase another stunning fashion moment, working closely with her stylist Law Roach, who has been pulling some incredible archive pieces for her, during the promotional tour of ‘Dune: Part 2.’

READ MORE

Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, and more to present at the Oscars

Zendaya’s best looks at the ‘Dune: Part 2’ press tour: From vintage Givenchy in Seoul to Mugler in London

Bella Thorne’s latest edgy look includes dark hair and stylish hooded dress

The actress stepped out wearing a Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2011 gown, featuring an open back and a plunging neckline, as well as a crocodile print and fringe details. Zendaya looked angelic wearing her hair in loose waves, and pairing the look with diamond jewelry.

2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards©GettyImages

The star rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip. Zendaya was all smiles at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which took place in Los Angeles at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, posing for the cameras and showing off the jaw-dropping ensemble.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-FASHION©GettyImages

Zendaya has been making headlines even before the promo tour for her latest film, always surprising her fans with an unexpected yet stunning look. Most recently, the actress wore head-to-toe Givenchy in Seoul, wearing a two-piece ensemble from the brand’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARD-FASHION©GettyImages

But perhaps her most viral moment took place in London, where she stepped out in not one, but two Mugler looks, for the premiere of ‘Dune: Part 2.’ Zendaya wore the iconic robot suit from Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1995 couture collection, featuring chrome sleeves and gloves.

Later that night Zendaya changed into a glamorous black gown, posing for the cameras and the attendees at the premiere, completing the look with statement jewelry by Bulgari. Fans of the actress praised her style and described her collaboration with Law Roach as a match made in fashion heaven.

Related Video:

Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more