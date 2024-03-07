Zendaya looks angelic in vintage Roberto Cavalli during her latest fashion moment

Zendaya is gracing the red carpet once again. The Hollywood star made another special appearance and took the opportunity to showcase another stunning fashion moment, working closely with her stylist Law Roach, who has been pulling some incredible archive pieces for her, during the promotional tour of ‘Dune: Part 2.’

The actress stepped out wearing a Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2011 gown, featuring an open back and a plunging neckline, as well as a crocodile print and fringe details. Zendaya looked angelic wearing her hair in loose waves, and pairing the look with diamond jewelry.

The star rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip. Zendaya was all smiles at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which took place in Los Angeles at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, posing for the cameras and showing off the jaw-dropping ensemble.

Zendaya has been making headlines even before the promo tour for her latest film, always surprising her fans with an unexpected yet stunning look. Most recently, the actress wore head-to-toe Givenchy in Seoul, wearing a two-piece ensemble from the brand’s Fall/Winter 1999 collection.

But perhaps her most viral moment took place in London, where she stepped out in not one, but two Mugler looks, for the premiere of ‘Dune: Part 2.’ Zendaya wore the iconic robot suit from Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1995 couture collection, featuring chrome sleeves and gloves.

Later that night Zendaya changed into a glamorous black gown, posing for the cameras and the attendees at the premiere, completing the look with statement jewelry by Bulgari. Fans of the actress praised her style and described her collaboration with Law Roach as a match made in fashion heaven.