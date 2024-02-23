Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Zendaya and Law Roach continue to be the perfect match when it comes to stunning fashion moments. The Emmy winner has been surprising everyone and making headlines for her jaw-dropping looks during the press tour for the highly anticipated film ‘Dune: Part 2.’
The actress and her stylist have shown off incredible sci-fi looks that go hand-in-hand with the film, with Zendaya stepping into red carpets across the globe, showcasing glamorous ensembles and archive fashion from top designers.
