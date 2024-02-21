Zendaya’s new ‘Challengers’ trailer teases complex love triangle

Zendaya is a busy woman. The new trailer for her complex sports romance “Challengers” has been released, all in the midst of the press tour for “Dune 2.”

Zendaya at the “Dune: Part Two” World Premiere

“Challengers” stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist and follows a love triangle that blossoms between three young tennis players, which grows more complex after years have passed and Tashi (Zendaya) marries Art (Faist). More background is hinted at the trailer, which reveals that Tashi, one of the most promising young tennis stars, experiences an injury that ends her career and forces her to become a coach. As a way to get Art out of his tennis rut, Tashi signs him up for a challengers event, where he’ll face Patrick (O’Connor), Tashi’s ex, who’s also Art’s ex best-friend.

“Challengers” premieres in theaters this April 26th.

Zendaya is also starring in Dune

Over the past month, Zendaya has been busy promoting her new film, “Dune 2.” At the film’s various premieres, she’s been spotted wearing iconic outfits like a piece belonging to the Mugler Couture Archives put together by her stylist, Law Roach. She wore the look at the London premiere of the film, wearing a robot suit released in Mugler’s Fall-Winter couture collection in 1995, and was the most impressive moment on the red carpet. After making her entrance with the stunning suit, she changed into a black and tight dress, also made by Mugler, which she accesorized with vintage Bulgari jewelry.

