Zendaya looks incredible in a new ‘Challengers’ teaser

Zendaya’s impressive 2024 is just starting. Her year, which kicked off with the premiere of “Dune 2,” an appearance at the Oscars, and innumerable stunning looks, continues with a new project. “Challengers,” her new film, will be released in April 26th, with a new teaser being released.

“Challengers” stars Zendaya as Tashi, a promising tennis player who loses her career after experiencing an injury. Years later, she becomes a coach and is married to a tennis player, with the film exploring the dynamics that exist and shift as years pass between her husband, and her ex-boyfriend, who also used to be her husband’s best friend.

The film co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, and is directed by the prolific and beloved Italian filmmaker Luca Gudagnino. The new teaser shows Zendaya in control, watching the two men playing as she observes from the sidelines.

Fans have dropped plenty of encouraging comments in the post, with all praising Zendaya’s attitude and looks. “THE ULTIMATE BAD B***H,” wrote someone. “I’ll let her ruin my life. I’d actually thank her,” wrote a second person.

Why Zendaya wanted to star in a ‘Challengers’

Last year, Zendaya discussed her desire to play more “grown up” characters, sharing that while the prospect was scary, she couldn’t continue to play teenagers forever. “From a character perspective, I want to find things that will push me,” she said to Elle Magazine. She explained that Tashi was a complicated character, which she valued. "Sometimes characters who are messy and conflicted and wield power over other people are reserved for [actors] who don’t look like me, so when I get an opportunity to play a character like that, I’ma take it!”

Related Video: Lindsay Lohan Confirms 'Freaky Friday' Sequel With Jamie Lee Curtis Loading the player...