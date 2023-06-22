Zendaya’s sexy new movie has the internet going crazy

Zendaya has a new movie coming out. “Challengers” will be released later this year, and is already one of the most talked about films of the year. Directed by Academy Award nominee Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, the trailer premiere hit the internet like a bomb, with most people praising how hot Zendaya looks.

zendaya and her bob are two powerful things pic.twitter.com/N24REB6EFr — mara (@PARKERSFlLMS) June 20, 2023

zendaya in a movie where she's allowed to be as pretty as she is in real life pic.twitter.com/ewunHBPTI0 — #FREEZENDAYA (@lotstewchere) June 20, 2023

The film’s trailer is centered on Zendaya’s character, Tashi Donaldson, a rising tennis star. The film’s logline says it follows “three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.” The trailer shows Tashi and her dynamic with the two male players and their entanglement together, with her dating one and years later marrying the other. Guadagnino called the film his first comedy and described it as “a fairly fizzy, sexy movie about the world of tennis.”

While the film’s plot is plenty juicy, Zendaya fans were excited to have another role of hers to dissect, one where she’s front and center, and where she’s not in “Euphoria,” which features her in a state of constant struggle.

Tom Holland watching the trailer for Challengers like…. pic.twitter.com/HlrJ9KfMsu — Em (@emmasaurustex) June 21, 2023

Other viewers couldn’t help but think of Tom Holland, Zendaya’s real life boyfriend. “Challengers” is scheduled for release this September 15.

