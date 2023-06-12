Zendaya’s assistant denies reports she was refused entry to a restaurant because of her outfit

Zendaya is not having it! The actress has seemingly responded to reports that on Saturday June 10, she was denied entry to a restaurant in Italy because of her outfit. DailyMail reported Monday that she showed up to the Terrazza Borromini, in Rome, where she had a reservation, and was refused entry.



Zendaya has been spending time in Rome, here she is photographed on June 9th

In photos published by the outlet, Zendaya, who recently celebrated Tom Hollands birthday, is seen wearing an amazing outfit, which included a black cropped tube top, that showed off her toned abs. They reported that it was the restaurant’s strict ‘smart casual’ dress code that made them turn her away, calling it an “embarassing moment.”

Less than an hour later, the 32-year-old shared a meme on her Instagram story where someone asks a creature, “Source?” “I made it up,” it responds.



The actress and singer did not respond directly to DailyMail, but she shared a not so cryptic post right after it was published

Zendaya’s personal assistant Darnell Appling also denied the report, sharing a screenshot of the article’s headline on his Instagram story. “Well, this is a bald head lie. We never got denied anywhere,” he wrote. According to Appling, the group realized they had already eaten at the restaurant before once they saw the stairs. “The same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year,” he wrote. Appling said they all wanted to try a restaurant and went somewhere else. “This whole story is a lie,” he wrote.



Her personal assistant denied the report completely

