Zendaya celebrates Tom Holland’s birthday with beach adventure: See Pics

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the most fan-favorite couples in Hollywood. And while the pair are known for keeping their personal life private, they can’t help but show their love on social media from time to time.

The 26-year-old actress decided to share a sweet tribute to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday. The ‘Spider-Man’ star is turning 27, and Zendaya wanted to share a series of heartfelt Instagram Stories, making fans go crazy for the rare interaction, as they barely post each other on their accounts.

Tom was all smiles with the ocean in the background, on what seemed to be a special day for the couple. The two stars enjoyed the sunset, with the actor wearing a casual all-black outfit, paired with white sneakers.

Zendaya also shared a photo of Tom while swimming. He can be seen with his hands above the surface, making a heart symbol. The actress took the photos while seemingly waiting for him on the boat. She added two heart emojis on each pic, showing they are both very much in love.

She also showed how proud she is of Tom’s professional career, sharing another Instagram Story directly from his account, from his upcoming Apple TV+ project ‘The Crowded Room,’ which is set to be released on June 9.

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you,” Tom wrote, adding a photo of himself, wearing blue boardshorts and a helmet. “I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!”