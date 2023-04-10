Why Zendaya has trouble understanding Tom Holland sometimes

Zendaya shared some details about her romantic relationship with Tom Holland, revealing that she struggles at times with the way her boyfriend speaks and some of the phrases and slang he uses.

The pair is without a doubt one of the most fan-favorite celebrity couples. However, they are known for preferring to keep their personal life private and rarely share information about their relationship.

During a recent conversation with The Sun, the ‘Euphoria’ star opened up about some of the things she has noticed from the ‘Spider-Man’ actor, that have been a little difficult to understand.

“I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang,“ she said to the publication. “Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?”

She continued to explain that she does her best to fully understand British slang, but sometimes she doesn’t get it. “It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases — but I really don’t get it!” Zendaya added.

It seems the couple doesn’t have many issues in their relationship apart from little cultural differences. They have been spotted multiple times in London, which makes sense as to why the actress has been more exposed to British slang.

They were recently photographed while on a romantic date at celebrity hotspot Jamavar. The pair looked stylish and sophisticated for their date, enjoying delectable Indian cuisine and showing off their chic outfits.