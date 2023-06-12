Kendall Jenner sparks pregnancy speculation amid Bad Bunny romance

Kendall Jenner and the editing team at The Kardashians have people wondering if she has a bun in the oven. A recent cliffhanger on the family’s reality show has rumors spreading like wildfire. The juicy gossip comes amid her relationship with Bad Bunny.



In a trailer for episode 4 of season 3 of the Hulu reality show, the only Kardashian/Jenner sister without a child was asked by production, “The big question, how’s the pregnancy going?” The shot cuts to Kendall with a smile on her face, neither confirming nor denying that there is a pregnancy.







However, considering the episodes were shot months ago, and she’s been posing all around the world drinking her tequila, it’s likely the Kardashians are doing what they do best when it comes to editing and making headlines. Episode 3 included footage of Kendall during New York Fashion Week, which was in February.



Kendall’s childlessness has been a theme of the show. As noted by PEOPLE, in season 2, momager Kris Jenner began pressuring Kendall to get pregnant. “ “I was just thinking, maybe it’s time to, you know, have a baby,” she tells her daughter, who was still dating Devin Booker, at the time.

The model choked on water, admitting that she was making her “uncomfortable.” “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? It’s my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet,” Kendall responded.

She made it clear she was not ready in the confessional. “I still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life,” she said. “I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m okay with that right now.”

The bit went so far that Kris even called Kourtney Kardashian’s gynecologist Dr. A for a second opinion about Kendall’s egg count. “For Kendall, if she has a partner, even if they’re not married, I usually recommend at least a cycle of egg freezing,” Dr. A said over the phone. “It would be a good time to freeze eggs,” she added, noting the egg quality is better when you’re younger.

With Kris’ obsession with Kendall having a baby, and her romance with Bad Bunny, seems like the perfect time to get people interested in the show’s next episode, which airs this Thursday, the 15th.