Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Thorne, and more

It’s almost summer, and your favorite celebrities are sharing epic content on TikTok. From Kylie Jenner’s house tour to Selena Gomez’s declaration of single hood, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez makes it clear she is single but admits she is high maintenance.
@selenagomez
The struggle man lol♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
2. Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber shares her pizza toast recipe.
@haileybieber
pizza toast just forever hits 🍕♬ Maria Maria (feat. The Product G&B) (sped up) - Santana & sped up + slowed
3. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne channels her inner Clueless.
4.Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shows off her home and reveals she wants to learn how to play the piano.
@kyliejenner Replying to @habibi ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
5. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande makes a hilarious video about makeup dedicated to the “old” her.
@arianagrande @r.e.m. beauty ♬ original sound - arianagrande
6. Kim Kardashian and North West
Mother daughter duo Kim Kardashian and North West show you how to make the perfect ponytail.
@kimandnorth
Spirit days be like♬ Blind - SZA
7. Rosalía
Rosalía dances with her dog to her new song “Tuya.”
8. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid shares some daily affirmations.
@babybella777
Sweet hearing the recording of our first phone call from a few months ago. Need more light in your life? Call our angel hotline for affirmations on love, healing, creativity, and other topics close to our hearts. Available Online Now. @kineuphorics @themayfairgroup♬ original sound - Bella Hadid
9. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his life.
@arnoldschnitzel Arnold - now on @Netflix ♬ original sound - Arnold
10. Jennifer Lopez
JLo gets bright with her makeup.
@jlo Get right, bright and tight skin @JLo Beauty @sephora ♬ Get Right (feat. Fabolous) - Jennifer Lopez