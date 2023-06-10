Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Thorne, and more

It’s almost summer, and your favorite celebrities are sharing epic content on TikTok. From Kylie Jenner’s house tour to Selena Gomez’s declaration of single hood, check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez makes it clear she is single but admits she is high maintenance.

2. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shares her pizza toast recipe.

3. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne channels her inner Clueless.

4.Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shows off her home and reveals she wants to learn how to play the piano.

5. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande makes a hilarious video about makeup dedicated to the “old” her.

6. Kim Kardashian and North West

Mother daughter duo Kim Kardashian and North West show you how to make the perfect ponytail.

7. Rosalía

Rosalía dances with her dog to her new song “Tuya.”

8. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid shares some daily affirmations.

@babybella777 Sweet hearing the recording of our first phone call from a few months ago. Need more light in your life? Call our angel hotline for affirmations on love, healing, creativity, and other topics close to our hearts. Available Online Now. @kineuphorics @themayfairgroup ♬ original sound - Bella Hadid

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on his life.

10. Jennifer Lopez

JLo gets bright with her makeup.