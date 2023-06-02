Tinashe confirms she has new music coming soon

Tinashe has had an incredible career, surpassing 2.7 billion streams on Spotify. The multi-talented artist released her last album, 333, on August 6, 2021, and nearly two years later, she confirmed to HOLA! USA at the Diablo IV video game launch party, she has new music on the way.



Tinashe attenedd the Diablo IV launch party and revealed she’s a gamer

Known for her mesmerizing vocals and captivating performances, Tinashe told us about her creative process. “I really like to explore whatever I’m into that particular day, whatever mood I’m in. I like to go to the studio and start with melodies and build from there and tell stories,” she explained.



With her confirmation of upcoming releases, we are hopeful she will explore new genres and continue to seamlessly blend elements of R&B, pop, and electronic to add to her unique collection of music.



Tinashe performs at Coachella

The singer couldn’t give us an exact date but assured us it’s “definitely coming soon.”



Tinashe has been busy performing. She performed on stage with Kaytranada at Coachella weekend 2, and the international superstar is starting her summer tour tomorrow, June 2 in Los Angeles that will end on June 28th, in Oslo, Norway. It’s possible lucky fans in the audience will get to hear some of the new music.

Considering we were at a video game launch party, Tinashe also revealed that she is a gamer! She grew up playing with her family, and she said it was an activity that brought them closer. “We didn’t have it at my house, so it was always an opportunity to go to my cousins house, or my neighbors house,” she said. She also played with her brothers, who she said she brought to the event. So cute!