Karol G’s ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ tour: How to get pre-sale tickets with Cash App

Karol G, the renowned Latin music sensation, has taken the world by storm with her latest album, “Mañana Será Bonito.” This groundbreaking Spanish-language album skyrocketed to the top of the charts, making Karol G the first female artist to reach #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Now, the Colombian singer is bringing her hit music to stadiums across the U.S. with her highly anticipated “Mañana Será Bonito” tour.

If you’re a Karol G fan eager to experience her magic live, HOLA! USA has exciting news for you, as the award-winning, international superstar adds dates to her upcoming tour, Cash App is giving fans access to pre-sale tickets!

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed HERE starting on June 8th at 8 AM EST and the general on-sale for the tour starts on June 9th.

The “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour kicks off in Chicago on August 3rd with stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and New York. As soon as the additional tour dates are announced, Cash App Card holders will have exclusive early access to presale tickets which will be available from June 8th until June 10th.

How do I join the pre-sale?

To access presale tickets, find your show on the main tour site and enter the first 9 digits of your Cash App Card into the passcode box on the event page. You must also use your Cash App Card at checkout. You must use an active Cash App Card (physical or digital) to enter the presale and use your Cash App Card to purchase the tickets.

Customers are limited to one order per Cash App Card, with a limit of 6 tickets per order. You may use your physical Cash App Card or your virtual Cash App Card information located in the ‘Cash Card’ tab of your app.

Make sure you have enough funds in your balance to purchase the tickets. There are a limited number of tickets available during the Cash App Card presale.

Karol G released the album “Mañana Será Bonito” on Feb. 24, 2023

Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito”

La Bichota’s fourth studio album was released through Universal Music Latino. Since then, it has broken many records and it’s one of the most exciting albums of the year. The singer shared her excitement on Instagram saying “After the months, the time invested, the love and efforts that this album has it has broken a record of a Latin female album with more than 32 M streams on Spotify, first #1 global Apple Music lifetime and 2nd biggest female debut ever on YouTube… wow!!! 🌸✨

“It’s not just about the numbers... these numbers let me see the incredible love which this work received and TOGETHER WE ARE MAKING HISTORY!!!! ✨✨✨ It really means the whole world to me ❤️‍🔥🌸 Don’t stop listening to it, dancing to it and dedicating it, it’s made with from Heart!! 🦋🌸🌈🌷☀️🌥️🍄!!!”

Don’t miss the incredible opportunity to witness Karol G’s live performance of this soon to be iconic album tour. With the exclusive pre-sale access offered to Cash App Card holders, you can ensure that you’re front and center for this unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars for June 8th, set your alarms for 8 AM EST, and get ready to secure your tickets before they’re gone.

