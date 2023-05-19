Lupita Infante keeps Pedro’s legacy alive with ‘Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes’

Lupita Infante has Mexican royalty running through her veins, and she’s keeping the family legacy alive while creating her own. The granddaughter of Pedro Infante and daughter of Pedro Infante Jr. has a stunning vocal range and emotional depth that can leave chills down your spine. Today, the Mexican-American singer, presents her debut album with Sony Music Latin, Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes.

After the death of her father, Lupita decided to go all in with singing. She has taken the stage at some of the biggest award shows and has released singles along the way, leading up to this stunning work of art.

The 12-song album pays homage to the golden age of Mexican cinema and is a tribute to her Mexican heritage, culture, and musical inspirations. Transporting listeners through time, Lupita is redefining the boundaries of Mariachi music. She beautifully blends traditional and contemporary Mariachi elements, effortlessly transcending generational barriers.

Ahead of its release, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Lupita about the album, how she drew inspiration from her late grandfather and more.