Lupita Infante keeps Pedro’s legacy alive with ‘Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes’

Lupita Infante has Mexican royalty running through her veins, and she’s keeping the family legacy alive while creating her own. The granddaughter of Pedro Infante and daughter of Pedro Infante Jr. has a stunning vocal range and emotional depth that can leave chills down your spine. Today, the Mexican-American singer, presents her debut album with Sony Music Latin, Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes.
After the death of her father, Lupita decided to go all in with singing. She has taken the stage at some of the biggest award shows and has released singles along the way, leading up to this stunning work of art.
The 12-song album pays homage to the golden age of Mexican cinema and is a tribute to her Mexican heritage, culture, and musical inspirations. Transporting listeners through time, Lupita is redefining the boundaries of Mariachi music. She beautifully blends traditional and contemporary Mariachi elements, effortlessly transcending generational barriers.
Ahead of its release, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Lupita about the album, how she drew inspiration from her late grandfather and more.
Thank you so much. It’s very interesting to finally watch everyone’s reactions to every song. A lot of these songs were written during the pandemic and through 2021, which was kind of like the tail end of the pandemic. And when I was thinking about it, I wasn’t signed to Sony yet, so it wasn’t like, ‘I need to have commercial success.’ It was just really pouring whatever was inside out. And then we had these really beautiful productions and arrangements done in Mariachi and other sounds that you usually don’t find in a mariachi ensemble, and make things a bit different and dynamic. Now that it’s finally here, I feel, almost like a sigh of relief, but also just really happy, because it was a lot of work to put everything together. I think with electronic music being so accessible, I don’t know if people really realize the amount of work and detail that goes into making a mariachi arrangement because you have all acoustic instruments, and every instrument needs to have a part written out for it. And it takes a lot of time, and it’s a lot of work, so I’m just glad it’s all coming together, and there’s a beautiful theme all around it that takes you to a place, like a black-and-white image of love scenes.
It comes from a song in the album. So the song is called “Besarte Asi,” and it talks about, ‘en las peliculas de antes, yo lo vi,’ so I was looking through every single lyric and just seeing, ‘How can I tie all of this together?’ And when I saw that piece, I was like, ‘what about this?’ It’s a long title, but maybe they’ll be okay with it.’ Because, now everything is short and memorable and this and that, right? But it just felt right, and they liked it, and they liked the idea, and we made the cover art for it to go along with it so we could start painting this picture.
Yes. So, a lot of the songs were written all over the place. One of the places where we went was Sinaloa, which is the state where my grandfather was born. We went through Mazatlan, we visited Culiacán, and visited Guamúchil, and Guasave, and we wrote throughout those places as well as Mexico City. Each place, each state, and each city I feel has a different vibe and a different energy. I like just riding that wave, and I feel like you can really feel it in each different song.
Yeah, I feel like those moments are like my little gems and they’re kind of rare, but it does happen once in a while. Especially when I was in Sinaloa and just driving down the roads and just looking at the landscape and trying to put myself in my grandfather’s shoes like, ‘look at those beautiful hills, those mountains.’ Like he was here once upon a time and he probably saw those same hills, the same landscape, this ocean and just trying to soak that all in. Oh my gosh, also there were some really weird energies that we felt. Even in this first Airbnb. I know that my grandfather moved to the main city of Sinaloa, which is ___ and he was there with his wife at the time, she wasn’t his wife, but she later became his wife. And I just remember we stayed in the city of ___ and just felt these crazy energies and we couldn’t stand it. We had to leave after one night cuz I couldn’t even sleep. It was a very like termoil type of energy - it was crazy.
Yeah, I record most, if not all, I think all the vocals, they’re just recorded at home. And that one song in particular that I had a really deep connection with and I couldn’t record it without crying. And I feel like I was able to tap into something that, that I, I wasn’t sure if I could tap into it, like on-call or demand. And if I let myself go to that Ya No Vuelvas place, it’s, it’s like, it’s a feeling, it’s an emotion, it’s a reaction of the body and like every fiber in your being. I feel like to get that out you really, really have to go there and just let yourself be that person saying those words and maybe like drinking a tequila or something.
I’ve probably listened to it way too many times. But we had the songs in different orders just to see what flow. And we picked this particular order just so that there weren’t too many sad songs in a row, and for it to be just variety. Listening to it, I’m just like, ‘wow.’ I can’t believe every step, every call, every text, every decision, every moment- every musician, there are so many musicians on the credits bringing it all to life, it feels really good.
These songs, like I said, they’ve been written for a while so I’m already writing the next songs and I’m really excited about what’s to come. There’s gonna be a couple of shows I’m performing at the Ford here in LA, September 30th. So be on the lookout for that. And we’re performing in several festivals all over the country and bringing mariachi to a city near you.
Yeah I feel like there’s something there. So I’m opening myself up to the universe. I think someone’s gonna call me pretty soon. I could feel it, I feel it. But yeah, I think it’s only a matter of time.