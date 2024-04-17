Madonna’s highly anticipated shows in Mexico: Who will she bring onstage?

Madonna fans in Mexico eagerly anticipate the pop star’s upcoming concerts in the Mexican capital. It has been eight years since the iconic American singer last performed in the neighboring country. As part of her Celebration World Tour, she will perform five concerts at the famous Palacio de los Deportes.

Madonna’s concerts in Mexico were initially planned for January. However, due to the singer’s health issues last year, many of her shows had to be rescheduled. Therefore, her upcoming performances in Mexico will occur on April 20, 21, 23, 24 and 26. It is worth mentioning that the last date was added later, likely due to high ticket demand.

The pre-sale for the “Material Girl” singer’s concerts occurred in the first days of December. As expected, the tickets sold out quickly despite the high prices, which reached 11,600 Mexican pesos (more than 680 dollars). Yet, for true fans of the singer, no price is too high to see their idol.

Madonna pfrecerá cinco conciertos en México.

How many times has she performed in Mexico?

The last time the “Queen of Pop” visited Mexico was in January 2016 as part of her Rebel Heart Tour. During her performance at the Copper Dome, the singer delivered an emotional message expressing her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support.

“I am going through very difficult times in my life, and I cannot always act as I would like. I feel like I’m not that strong. But I look at you, and you give me the strength I need,” she told the audience. Madonna has performed in Mexico four times—first in 1993 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, followed by two performances at Foro Sol in 2008 and 2012.

The singer is set to perform in Mexico for the fifth time in 2024. Speculation has been circulating on social media that the star may have already arrived in Mexican territory, having flown in from Houston on April 17th.

Madonna durante su concierto en el Foro Solo en 2008.

Which songs will she sing?

A potential setlist for Madonna’s upcoming concerts in Mexico has been created based on the songs she has performed during her recent shows on The Celebration Tour. The artist has taken a thorough look back at her career and has given tribute to other pop stars, such as Gloria Gaynor and Michael Jackson, who have inspired her throughout her 40-year journey.

These are some songs that the pop star could perform for the Mexican audience: “Nothing Really Matters,” “Everybody,” “Into the Groove,” “Causing a Commotion,” “Burning Up,” “Open Your Heart,” “Holiday,” “The Storm,” “Live to Tell,” “The Ritual,” “Like a Prayer,” “Living for Love,” “Erotica,” “Play Video,” “Justify My Love,” “Hung Up,” “Bad Girl,” “Ballroom,” “Vogue,” “Human Nature,” “Crazy for You,” “The Beast Within,” “Die Another Day,” “Don’t Tell Me,” “Mother and Father,” “I Will Survive,” “La Isla Bonita,” “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” “Ray of Light,” “Like A Virgin,” “Billie Jean,” “Bitch I’m Madonna,” “Celebration” and “Bedtime Story.”

Los fans están ansiosos por escuchar los éxitos de la cantante.

What is known about the special guests?

Madonna’s fans are becoming increasingly excited as her shows in Mexico approach. Some have even begun to speculate about which artists may be joining her on stage. The list has turned out to be very diverse, and stars such as Luis Miguel, Danna, Thalía, and Peso Pluma have appeared.

Who will share the stage with the “Vogue” performer is currently uncertain. “The musical figure usually keeps the guest’s name until the last minute to surprise the public that attends her concerts. We will have to wait if she decides that it will be a Mexican who is part of her show,” indicates a statement released by some local media attributed to the event organizers.