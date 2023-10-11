Lourdes Leon releases new song and video paying tribute to Madonna

Lourdes Leon has dropped a new song. Released under her stage name Lolahol, the song is called “Spelling” and seems like the perfect addition to your Halloween playlist. It dropped alongside a music video, which has some references to one of Madonna’s most beloved projects.

In an Instagram post, Leon discussed the song and some of the inspiration behind it, including the influence of her mother. “’Spelling’ song & video out now on all streaming platforms. This piece is very special,” she captioned the post. “It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘Frozen’. That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her, and hope that this translates.”

“Frozen” was released in 1998 and quickly became a hit on the Billboard charts. The video has become a staple of the music video genre, showing Madonna shapeshifting into a murder of crows and floating over the dessert. Lolahol’s video shows her hovering in the air and exploding into a group of bats. It’s her latest single and follows “Lock & Key,” her musical debut that premiered in 2022.

Madonna’s health struggles

Over the past year, Madonna was forced to postpone her tour after contracting a serious infection. She was discharged from the hospital in late June. In a post, Madonna thanked her fans and her family for all of their support. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote. “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

