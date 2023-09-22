Lourdes Leon stuns in a sheer dress in Madrid

Lourdes Leon looked stunning in an event in Madrid. Last night, Leon was photographed on the red carpet of Vogue’s Fashion Night Out while wearing a striking sheer dress.

©GrosbyGroup



Lourdes Leon in Madrid

Photos show Leon in a trasluscent dress with black and white stripes. The dress featured some animal patterns on it, including dragons and birds. She paired the look with clutch purse, hoop earrings, and some striking make up that brought out her eyes. She wore her hair long and straight.

Leon was one of the main guests in the event, which celebrated the 35th anniversary of Vogue España. She was featured in the magazine, discussing her music and her career. “I think I’m still learning, trying to find that sweet spot where I can introduce all of the style and elements that I love as an artist, like music, dance, and something with a visual element.”

©GettyImages



Lourdes Leon at a Victoria’s Secret event

Over the past Leon has made it clear that while she loves modeling, she wants to challenge the image that people have of models. “I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they’re doing, and they’re not just silent clothing racks,” she said to Interview magazine. “That’s the age that we’re coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists.”

Related Video: Hugh Jackman to divorce wife after three decades Loading the player...