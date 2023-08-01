Lourdes Leon poses with chains and leather in jaw-dropping new campaign

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is showing just how much her dance background is helping her modeling career. The 26-year-old artist and daughter of Madonna recently collaborated with Australian fashion designer Dion Lee for the stunning “CAGE CHAIN / LOLA,” campaign for their new collection. The company shared a video from the shoot where she moved effortlessly. Lola posed in white looks while covered in chains.





Leon, whose father is Carlos Leon, shared images from the shoot on her Instagram, where she posed in nothing, but leather and chains. In the first photo, she wore only leather handbags in the shape of a bra and panties. She had high leather black boots to complete the look as she held on to the chains. In the last photo, Lola is nearly nude as she admired her photos.



Dion Lee has been praised for his ability to create sophisticated and edgy garments, which Leon was able to showcase. Another stunning photo showed Leon using her hair to climb up, giving an edgy rapunzel.

A STRESSFUL TIME FOR LEON

Lola and the rest of her siblings were recently facing a terrifying situation with their mother Madonna. Earlier this month, the iconic singer was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection that forced her to postpone her international tour.

On July 30th, the “Like a Virgin” singer shared a message to her fans on Twitter reflecting on the situation one month later. “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” she wrote.



Madonna included a photo with Leon, and she went on to praise her children, who she said showed up for her like never before. It was reported at the time that Leon was by her side in the hospital. “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference,” she continued.