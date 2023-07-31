Madonna attends Beyoncé’s concert and receives sweet shout-out

Madonna has seemingly made a full recovery following her recent health scare. The iconic singer shared her appreciation for her friends and family over the weekend, revealing that she got emotional after receiving a great amount of support. The 64-year-old star continued to celebrate her recovery by attending the highly anticipated performance of one of her longtime friends, Beyoncé.

Fans of the two stars shared their excitement after seeing Madonna in attendance at the MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey on Sunday. Beyoncé quickly learned that the singer was in the audience and decided to give her a very special shout-out during her fan-favorite song ‘Break My Soul.’

“Big shoutout to the queen,” Beyoncé said, as she strutted down the stage “Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you,” she concluded, performing her incredible choreography in a stunning pink ensemble.

“Beyoncé continuing to give Madonna her flowers makes me so happy to see,” one person commented after the video became viral. “Happy to see one Legend support another,” someone else wrote, adding, “I wish someone filmed her reaction.”

Madonna is in the house at Beyoncé’s show at MetLife Stadium tonight!#RENAISSANCEWorldTourpic.twitter.com/CIZDZykCiq — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 31, 2023

Back in August, Beyoncé shared a sweet tribute to Madonna after the release of the ‘Queens Remix’ of ‘Break My Soul,’ and even sent her a bouquet of white flowers. “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix,” she wrote at the time.

“Thank you!! From one [queen] to another. I love the re-mix!” Madonna captioned the post and added heart and crown emojis.